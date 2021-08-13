Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Citigroup from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.52.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,310. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

