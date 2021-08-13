BonFi (BNF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $323,197.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $323,197.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00887619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

