Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Down 1.3%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 4,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

