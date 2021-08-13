BonusCloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $57,649.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

