BOOM Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $107,473.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 778,637,120 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.