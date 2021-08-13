Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $4.08 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $243,996.03 and approximately $133,125.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00008558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.