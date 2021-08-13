Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 105.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 6,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

