BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 528.3% in July

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 528.3% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,828. BOQI International Medical has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

