Boson Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.96 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.96 million and $8.66 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00400508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.24 or 0.00941346 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,827,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.