Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Gap Down to $31.98

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.98, but opened at $31.04. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 603 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market cap of $900.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

