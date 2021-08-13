Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 9,899 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $407.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

