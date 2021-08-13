Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 212,512 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.21% of Masco worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $61,590,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.