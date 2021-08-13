Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 29,679 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Citrix Systems worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.20.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.