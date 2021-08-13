Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,098 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Signature Bank worth $40,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.