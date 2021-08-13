Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.77% of Watts Water Technologies worth $37,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

