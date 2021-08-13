Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Selective Insurance Group worth $36,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

