Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $26.23 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.05% of Independent Bank worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

