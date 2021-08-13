Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $31.21 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

