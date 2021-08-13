Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $33.44 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Minerals Technologies worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.