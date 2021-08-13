Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $35.41 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.65% of Teradata worth $35,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

