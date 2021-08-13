Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.13 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $536.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $540.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

