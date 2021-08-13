Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 319,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 93,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $175.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

