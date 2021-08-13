Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,614 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.52% of Lancaster Colony worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

