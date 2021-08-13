Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,394 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Silgan worth $37,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

