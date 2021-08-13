Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,103 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.88% of Sensient Technologies worth $32,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

SXT opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

