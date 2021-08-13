Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,009 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Globus Medical worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.78. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

