Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 25,503 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.06% of CSG Systems International worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $553,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.54 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.