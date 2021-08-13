Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 65,525 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Cincinnati Financial worth $38,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

