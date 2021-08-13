Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

