Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

OTCMKTS BOUYF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

