BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 887,071 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

