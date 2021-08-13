BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $227.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.20 or 0.00616619 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

