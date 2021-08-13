Bread Market Cap Reaches $17.72 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $658,450.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.