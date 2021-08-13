Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.18. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

