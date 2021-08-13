Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%.

Shares of BBI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 24,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,627. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.19.

BBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Brickell Biotech news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy bought 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 254,821 shares of company stock worth $174,555. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

