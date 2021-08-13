Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE: BRDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Bridge Investment Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Bridge Investment Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Bridge Investment Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Bridge Investment Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Bridge Investment Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

