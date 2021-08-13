Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Trading Up 6%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 6,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 580,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

