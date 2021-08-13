Bridge Mutual Market Capitalization Tops $32.27 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00141002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00156193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.47 or 1.00161528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00857897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

