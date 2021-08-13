Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.78. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 4,973 shares traded.

BHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $590,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

