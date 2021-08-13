Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.55. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 200 shares.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

