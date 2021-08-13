Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading Down 5.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 272,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 61,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

