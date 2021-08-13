Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. United Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $343,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 4,900,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

