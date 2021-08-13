Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.08% of Broadcom worth $150,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.36. 27,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

