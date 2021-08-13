Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.29. 32,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.96. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.