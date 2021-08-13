Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

