Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $175.80 and last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 2344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 243,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

