Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

NYSE:BR traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,196. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.