Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 1,341.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $4,889,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

