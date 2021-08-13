Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,335. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.