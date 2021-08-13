Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post sales of $21.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $73.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

